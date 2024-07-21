Arike Ogunbowale Breaks Record for Most Points in WNBA All Star Game History with 34 Points!
July 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings YouTube Video
With all of her scoring coming from the second half, Arike Ogunbowale earns the 2024 @ATT #WNBAAllStar MVP honors while breaking the record for most points in the event! STATS: 34 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
The 28th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Dallas Wings Statistics
