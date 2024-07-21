Arike Ogunbowale Breaks Record for Most Points in WNBA All Star Game History with 34 Points!

July 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings YouTube Video







With all of her scoring coming from the second half, Arike Ogunbowale earns the 2024 @ATT #WNBAAllStar MVP honors while breaking the record for most points in the event! STATS: 34 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST

