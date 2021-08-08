Arias Walks It off against Amarillo in Series Finale

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders won the series finale against the Amarillo Sod Poodles in walk-off style on Sunday from Riders Field.

Trailing 7-6 in the bottom of the ninth, the RoughRiders (50-34) loaded the bases against Amarillo (36-47) reliever Blake Rogers (1-3). Diosbel Arias then lined a base hit up the middle, scoring Josh Stowers and Miguel Aparicio, to give the Riders an 8-7 victory. It was their sixth walk-off win of the year.

Sal Mendez (4-2) earned the win for Frisco with a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the ninth.

To start off the scoring, the RoughRiders exploded for three runs in the first. Blaine Crim and Sam Huff hit RBI singles before Arias smashed an RBI double to right, putting the Riders up 3-0.

In the second, Buddy Kennedy hammered a solo home run and the Sod Poodles added six more runs in the fourth, highlighted by a Geraldo Perdomo three-run triple, to take a 7-3 lead.

The RoughRiders comeback started in the sixth when Anderson Tejeda rammed a solo home run and Bubba Thompson knocked in a run with a groundout to draw Frisco within 7-5.

In the seventh, Sam Huff bashed a solo shot of his own to bring the RoughRiders within a run before the walk-off in the ninth.

Following a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders hit the road to take on the Northwest Arkansas Naturals for the first game of a six-game series on Tuesday, August 10th. Starters have not been announced for either team.

