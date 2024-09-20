Sports stats



Toronto Argonauts

Argos Take the Lead Right Before the End of the First Half: CFL

September 20, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Chad Kelly connects with Makai Polk for a 14-yard TD to send the Argonauts to the locker room with the lead.
