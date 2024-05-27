Argos Ink QB John Matocha

May 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today the signing of American QB John Matocha.

Matocha, 5'11 and 180lbs, most recently spent time with the Denver Broncos during their mini-camp after a record-setting career at the Colorado School of Mines. The Texas native finished his collegiate career (2019-2023) as college football's all-time passing touchdown leader (162) and total touchdowns responsible for leader (191). He set the Division II record for career QB rating (172.4) and most career games with a touchdown pass (55). Ranks second all-time in total offensive yards (17,006), completion percentage (70.1) and is third in passing yards (15,006).

The computer science major was a runner-up for the Harlon Hill Award in 2023, Division II Player of the Year award, after throwing for 4,298 yards, 43 touchdowns with 449 rushing yards, and another five majors on the ground. He would help his team get to the D-II championship game for the second season in a row. Matocha captured the Harlon Hill award in 2022 after 4,778 passing yards and 52 touchdowns, adding another 449 yards and five majors on the ground. He would finish his Miners' career with over 15,000 passing yards, 162 touchdowns to just 28 interceptions. He would also add 1,982 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns over 57 career games. Matocha was also a three-time Academic All-American.

