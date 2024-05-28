Argos Ink Former All-Star Returner Janarion Grant

May 28, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American returner Janarion Grant.

Grant, 30, spent the last four seasons in Winnipeg where he was named a CFL All-Star in 2022 and won two Grey Cups with the Bombers (2019 and 2021). The 5'10, 173lb returner played just eight games in 2023 due to injury but still racked up 472 punt return yards (13.1 average) including a 92-yard touchdown to go along with 427 kick return yards. 2022 saw Grant lead the CFL in punt return yards with 817 (13-yard average) while taking two back for touchdowns. The Florida native would also notch 782 kick return yards in 2022, with one touchdown. Grant famously took a punt return 102 yards to the house during the 2022 Grey Cup, an eventual loss to his new team. The Rutgers product has recorded seven punt return touchdowns and one kick return touchdown in 41 career regular season games. Grant played two games for the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 before a short stint in Hamilton in 2019 led him to Winnipeg.

The team also announced they have re-added American OL Dare Rosenthal and released American WR Xavier Malone and American DB Kary Vincent Jr. Canadian OL Edouard Paradis has been moved to the retired list.

