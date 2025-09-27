Argos Inch Closer as Arbuckle and Polk Connect for the TD I CFL

Published on September 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Nick Arbuckle finds Makai Polk in the end zone to give the Argos late in the 4th quarter against the BC Lions.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.