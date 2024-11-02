Sports stats



Toronto Argonauts

Argos Extend Their Lead with a HUGE 71-Yard Pick 6!: CFL

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Wynton McManis intercepts a Dru Brown pass and laterals to Tarvarus McFadden for a 71-yard pick 6.
