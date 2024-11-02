Argos Extend Their Lead with a HUGE 71-Yard Pick 6!: CFL

November 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Wynton McManis intercepts a Dru Brown pass and laterals to Tarvarus McFadden for a 71-yard pick 6.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from November 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.