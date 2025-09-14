Argos Defence Shocks Elks with Late Game Turnaround I CFL

Published on September 13, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







The Argos take the lead late in the fourth quarter after the defence recovers a fumble and returns it for a touchdown.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.