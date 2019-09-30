Arfelt Comes to the All-American City

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Marksmen are proud to announce the signing of Oscar Arfelt for the '19-'20 season!

Arfelt is coming off an impressive collegiate career with the Manhattanville College Valiants where he scored 56 points in 67 games as a defenseman.

Oscar Arfelt is another Swedish national from Manhattanville College, joining forward Casper Dyrssen.

With Arfelt joining the Marksmen blue-line, this is a defense core that Head Coach Jesse Kallechy thinks can not only keep pucks out of our net but also get pucks into in our opponent's.

Welcome to the Marksmen, Oscar!

