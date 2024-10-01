Are You Kidding Me!?: USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 30 Nominees
October 1, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
This past week in the USL Championship featured a plethora of brilliant saves that showed off some of the league's best goalkeepers at their peak, including the two primary contenders for the Golden Glove delivering highlight reel moments. We've picked four of the best, now you get to select which one will be the USL Championship Fans' Choice Save of the Week presented by Terminix.
Vote for your favorite save in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Friday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.
