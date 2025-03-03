Are They for Real?+ Franck Tayou DEBUT| MASL Monday
March 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Milwaukee Wave YouTube Video
Join us on MASL Monday as we introduce a brand-new segment: 'Are They For Real?'! This week, we're putting the St. Louis Ambush, Empire Strykers, and Dallas Sidekicks under the microscope-can they sustain their surprising starts? Plus, we break down Franck Tayou's impressive debut with the Milwaukee Wave and discuss how long his hot streak can last. And what's behind Utica City FC's struggles after a disappointing weekend? Tune in for expert analysis, debate, and discussion on all things MASL
Check out the Milwaukee Wave Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 3, 2025
- San Diego Sockers Match Preview vs Empire - San Diego Sockers
- Tacoma Wins 10th Annual WISL Cup Final - Tacoma Stars
- Blast Top Heat 12-4 - Harrisburg Heat
- Wave Send Comets to Orbit Sunday Night - Milwaukee Wave
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.