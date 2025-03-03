Are They for Real?+ Franck Tayou DEBUT| MASL Monday

March 3, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Join us on MASL Monday as we introduce a brand-new segment: 'Are They For Real?'! This week, we're putting the St. Louis Ambush, Empire Strykers, and Dallas Sidekicks under the microscope-can they sustain their surprising starts? Plus, we break down Franck Tayou's impressive debut with the Milwaukee Wave and discuss how long his hot streak can last. And what's behind Utica City FC's struggles after a disappointing weekend? Tune in for expert analysis, debate, and discussion on all things MASL

