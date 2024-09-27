Are the BOVERALLS a Good Luck Charm?
September 27, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video
Donnovan Bennett and Henoc Muamba argue over superstitions and if Bo Levi Mitchell's 'BOVERALLS' are a good luck charm for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
