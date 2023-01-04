Archie Set to Attend Vitalant's 37th All Reno Radio Blood Drive at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa

RENO, Nev. - Archie, the Sasquatch of the Sierras, and the Reno Aces' lovable mascot will be in attendance to support Vitalant's 37th Annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive on Thursday, January 5th, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., in the Paradise Terrace at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa.

The Reno Aces have partnered with Vitalant in addition to Reno Media Group, Cumulus, Lotus Radio, Evans Broadcast, la TriColor, and Radio Lazer with a goal of 350 pints of blood during the two-day blood drive will run on Wednesday, January 4, and Thursday, January 5th from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

All participants will receive a Port of Subs sandwich and drink, an "I bleed Silver and Blue" T-shirt, entry into raffles for Atlantis exclusive prizes, and entry to raffles to prizes from local businesses, including a Reno Aces Swag Bag.

Walk-ins are welcome. Unfortunately, donors cannot book a same-day appointment, but there will be plenty of room for walk-ins.

For more information about 37th Annual All Reno Radio Blood Drive, visit; https://www.vitalant.org/allrenoradio.

The Reno Aces are slated to open the 2023 season at Greater Nevada Field on Friday, March 31st, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

