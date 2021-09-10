Aracena Walks-off Cubs on Final Friday at ABC Supply Stadium

What an exciting start to the weekend for Beloit Snappers' fans! Not only did the team walk it off on the field, but off the field and in the stands, and especially in the party decks, fans were on the edge of their seats with entertainment all night long!

In the bottom of the first inning, instead of a normal t-shirt toss, the Snappers got creative and threw HOT DOGS into the stands! (Fans we need a name for this in the future!) Cheer the loudest, win a free hot dog. Everyone in ABC Supply Stadium was on their feet! No doubt, they could be heard back in South Bend.

The party decks were filled with groups again on Friday night. One of the groups in attendance was Boy Scout Troop 621. Along with the veteran flag raiser, the troop presented the American Flag on the field. Thank you to Troop 621, and all the other groups in attendance on Friday.

Finally, thank you to the fans! Over 1500 fans attended Friday night, and most of them witnessed the ballpark for the very first time. It was a privilege to host you; welcome home, we can't wait to see you again!

Blink and you'll miss it! Only TWO games left at ABC Supply Stadium this season!

Saturday is the final fireworks night of the season!

Then, the Snappers are closing out the season in style on Sunday with Family Fun Day. The Snappers will be auctioning off specialty Farewell Season Jerseys for the final game in Snappers history. The team will rebrand in the offseason. Kids can run the bases after the game, families can have a catch in the outfield, and 2-for-1 seltzers (Vizzy, Truly, and White Claw) all afternoon!

The Beloit Snappers scored in the eighth inning to tie the game against the South Bend Cubs, setting up a bases-loaded walk-off single by Ricky Aracena to give the Snappers a 6-5 win. Bryan Hoeing pitched a gritty five innings, allowing just two earned runs on nine hits. Bennett Hostetler hit a 450 two-run home run to left field for his first High-A hit. Jan Mercado reached twice with an RBI triple and a walk. J.D. Orr was 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Anthony Maldonado earned the win with a scoreless top of the ninth inning.

The Snappers are at ABC Supply Stadium on Saturday against the South Bend Cubs for the final homestand of the season. For more information on tickets or group outings, call our front office at 608.362.2272 or visit SnappersBaseball.com.

