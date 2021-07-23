AquaSox Triple-Up Canadians, 6-2

HILLSBORO, Oregon - Three triples and three outstanding pitching performances propelled the Everett AquaSox (44-22) to their fourth consecutive win, defeating Vancouver Canadians (32-36), 6-2.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Patrick Frick set the tone early for the AquaSox with a one-out triple in the first inning. Cade Marlowe grounded out to second in the next at-bat and Frick came in to score the game's first run. AquaSox starting pitcher Stephen Kolek held the Canadians scoreless until the fourth inning when Zac Cook doubled to right field, scoring Philip Clarke and tying the game 1-1.

Victor Labrada led off the fifth inning with a walk, scoring two batters later when Marlowe tripled to center field. Marlowe then scored on a Tyler Keenan sacrifice fly to left field and the AquaSox led 3-1 after five innings. The AquaSox extended the lead to 5-1 in the seventh inning when Dariel Gomez came up with the bases loaded and hit a two-RBI line drive down the third baseline. The 'Sox tacked on one more insurance run in the eighth inning when Cody Grosse hit a sacrifice fly to right field, scoring David Sheaffer and increasing their lead to 6-1. The Canadians' Tanner Morris wrapped up the scoring with a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning and the AquaSox closed out the game with a 6-2 win.

WRAPPING IT UP

AquaSox starter Kolek was the winning pitcher, going five innings, allowing four hits, one run, one walk and eight strikeouts. Bernie Martinez pitched three innings, allowing one earned run. David Ellingson pitched a hitless ninth inning, allowing only one batter to reach base while striking out two.

Two of the newest members of the AquaSox continue to shine: Labrada is three-for-six with five walks, a triple and two runs in his first two games. Gomez had his third two-RBI game in four starts with the 'Sox.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game three of the six-game series is set for Thursday, July 22. The AquaSox will start RHP Levi Stoudt (2-0, 3.38 ERA) while the Canadians will go with RHP CJ Van Eyk (2-4, 7.07 ERA). The first pitch is at 7:05 p.m. with the pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m. on KRKO.

