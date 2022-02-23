AquaSox to Host Job Fair February 25th & 26th

EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox will be hosting a job fair for prospective employees on Friday, February 25th, 12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, and Saturday, February 26th from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. We are looking for game day team members of all ages to fill a wide variety of positions at Funko Field for the 2022 season. Candidates must be trustworthy, outgoing, reliable, and enthusiastic.

Our goal is to provide affordable family entertainment and excellent customer service to every guest who walks through our gates. Do you have what it takes to help create the best fan experience in baseball?

We have a wide variety of positions available such as ticket takers, promotions team, concessions mascot, ushers and more. Each team member is critical in providing the best experience to our guests. All those interested in working with the AquaSox this season must be at least 15 years old and able to work the majority of the AquaSox' 66 home games.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application prior to the AquaSox Job Fair, which can be found, however, applications will be available on the day of the Job Fair if needed.

All interviews will take place at the AquaSox Front Office located at 3802 Broadway. If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to [email protected] or call (425) 258-3673.

