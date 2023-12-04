AquaSox to Host Hitting Camp July 30-31

The Everett AquaSox are excited to announce upcoming Baseball Hitting Camp that will take place at Funko Field July 30-31 from 9 AM to 12 PM. The event will be led by 13-year major league baseball veteran Cecil Fielder along with 2024 Everett AquaSox players. The AquaSox Baseball Hitting Camp is for kids ages 8 - 15 and is limited to the first 60 registered participants.

"I'm coming to Everett to give up some hidden tips that I've learned being a player and coach. I'm going to pass on all my knowledge forward to a small group of youth baseball players," said Fielder. During his playing career, Fielder was a 3-time MLB All-Star, 2-time AL Home Run Leader, and World Series champion.

The Baseball Hitting Camp costs $200.00 per camper and includes the camp for both days, two (2) upper reserved tickets to the Wednesday, July 31st AquaSox game, and an autograph session with Cecil Fielder and AquaSox players.

The Baseball Hitting Camp will teach aspiring ball players hitting mechanics, hitting for power, eye-hand coordination, off-speed approach, mental approach, and all about the art of hitting over the two (2) day period.

