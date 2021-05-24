AquaSox Take Final Game in Series, 11-6

May 24, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (12-6) scored eight runs in two innings, defeating the Spokane Indians (6-12), 11-6.

HOW IT HAPPENED

In the first inning, Austin Shenton drove in the Frogs' first run of the game with a line-drive RBI-double to center field. Shenton scored when Patrick Frick hit a sacrifice fly, putting the score at 2-0. The Indians took the lead in the bottom of the inning when Willie MacIver hit a three-run home run to left-center field, bringing the score to 3-2.

Zach DeLoach tied the game, 3-3, in the top of the third with a solo homer. Spokane struck back in the bottom of the inning, reclaiming the lead with two RBI singles, putting them ahead, 5-3.

Julio Rodriguez capitalized on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth, scoring the Frogs' fourth run of the game. Jack Larsen followed with an RBI-double, giving the Frogs a 6-5 lead. Before the end of the inning, David Sheaffer doubled, driving in Larsen and extending the Frogs' lead to 7-5.

In the bottom of the sixth, Hunter Stovall hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Brenton Doyle for the Indians' sixth and final run of the game. Shenton solidified the Frogs' victory with a grand slam in the top of the seventh, extending the Frogs' lead to 11-6.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 12 hits with 10 RBIs and two home runs, highlighted by Shenton's grand slam in the seventh inning. On the mound, RHP Juan Then started, pitching 3.1 innings. RHP Isaiah Campbell l pitched the remaining 5.2 innings, striking out four and allowing one earned run on two hits.

LOOKING AHEAD

The AquaSox are heading to Hillsboro to take on the Vancouver Canadians at their "home" field on Tuesday, May 24 at 7:05 p.m. Tune in with Steve Willits here! The Frogs return to Funko Field on Tuesday, June 1 to take on the Hillsboro Hops. The following week, they will remain in Everett for a six-game series against the Eugene Emeralds.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.