AquaSox Stumble in Everett Cup, 2-0

June 13, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





Everett, WA - A few late-in-the-game hits for the Merchants pulled them up 2-0, allowing them to win the Everett Cup.

The game started off slow for both teams with the game remaining scoreless until the top of the sixth. A leadoff walk for the Merchants in the sixth started the ball rolling with runners on the corners and two outs. A two RBI double down the third base line by Nic Anderson put the Merchants in the lead, scoring the only runs of the game.

The Frogs successfully held the Merchants for the rest of the game; however, they were unable to cross the plate themselves. As a team, the Sox accumulated three hits and one error while the Merchants posted five hits and no errors.

Up next, the AquaSox hit the road and travel to Pasco, Washington to take on the Tri-City Dust Devils on Friday, June 14 for a three-game series. After that, they'll take on the Boise Hawks in Boise, Idaho Tuesday, June 18-20.

The Sox return to Funko Field on Friday, June 21 to take on the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes at 7:05 PM for Opening Night and the first Funko Friday of the season. The first 2,000 fans will also receive a 2019 Magnet Schedule courtesy of Tulalip Resort Casino.

