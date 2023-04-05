AquaSox Score 20 in Exhibition Game Victory

EVERETT, WA: In the first-ever match-up between the Everett AquaSox and the Everett Community College Trojans, the AquaSox flexed their muscle scoring 20 runs on 18 hits.

The first three AquaSox batters of the game all scored, helping give the Sox an early four-run lead, and they never looked back. The AquaSox scored in all but two innings including four runs in the first, third, seventh, and eighth.

Tyler Locklear collected three hits including a home run. Ben Ramirez and Hogan Windish also went deep in the exhibition game victory. The Frogs leadoff hitter Jonatan Clase scored three times.

AquaSox starter Raul Alcantara struck out 10 batters in 4.0 innings and the relief core was just as good, keeping the Trojans hitless until the top of the ninth inning. With one out in the ninth, Trojans Sheehan O'Connor broke up the AquaSox no-hitter with a sharp single to left field. EvCC would eventually load the bases, but Jimmy Kingsbury induced a double play to end the game.

The AquaSox kick off their 2023 season on Friday with a three-game series against the Eugene Emeralds, April 7th through Easter Sunday, April 9th. First pitch for Friday's home opener is at 7:05, and all fans in attendance will receive a Webbly Blanket courtesy of Funko. Capping off Opening Night will be our first fireworks show of the season.

