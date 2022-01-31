AquaSox Players Honored

January 31, 2022 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







SEATTLE, WA: Seattle Mariners Director of Player Development Andy McKay announced today the Mariners Minor League Awards for the 2021 season and your Everett AquaSox were well represented.

- OF Cade Marlowe received the Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year.

- RHP Matt Brash received the Jamie Moyer Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

- OF Julio Rodríguez received the Alvin Davis "Mr. Mariner" Award.

- RHP Isaiah Campbell received the Dan Wilson Minor League Community Service Award.

- OF Jack Larsen received the Edgar Martinez Dominate the Zone Hitter Award.

- RHP David Ellingson received the Dominate the Zone Pitcher Award.

- Manager Louis Boyd received the Dave Henderson Minor League Staff Member of the Year Award.

Marlowe (Ken Griffey Jr. Minor League Hitter of the Year), 24, hit .270 (11x3x419) with 87 runs scored, 24 doubles, 10 triples, 26 home runs, 106 RBI, 60 walks and 23 stolen bases in 105 games combined between A Modesto (5/4-6/16) and High-A Everett (6/18-end of season). He was originally selected by Seattle in the 20th round (606th overall) of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of West Georgia University. In his first two minor league seasons, Marlowe is batting .281 (179x638) with 116 runs scored, 39 doubles, 13 triples, 29 home runs, 136 RBI, 4 HBP, 86 walks and 33 stolen bases in 167 career games.

Brash (Jamie Moyer Minor League Pitcher of the Year), 23, went 6-4 with 1 save and a 2.31 ERA (25 ER, 97.1 IP) in 20 games, 19 starts combined between High-A Everett (5/4-7/7) and AA Arkansas (7/15-end of season). Brash was acquired by Seattle as the PTBNL (on Sept. 17, 2020) from the San Diego Padres in exchange for RHP Taylor Williams on Aug. 31, 2020. He was originally selected by San Diego in the 4th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Niagara University. In 2 minor league seasons with San Diego (2019) and Seattle (2021), Brash is 6-4 with 1 save and a 2.28 ERA (26 ER, 102.2 IP) in 25 games, 20 starts. He has limited opponents to a .181 (67x370) average, while walking 48 and striking out 150.

Rodríguez (Alvin Davis "Mr. Mariner" Award), 20, received the Alvin Davis "Mr. Mariner" Award for his exemplary play and leadership skills both on and off the field this season. He split the season between High-A Everett (5/4-6/16) and AA Arkansas (6/26-end of season), batting .347 (101x291) with 64 runs scored, 19 doubles, 2 triples, 13 home runs, 47 RBI, 6 HBP, 43 walks and 21 stolen bases. Rodríguez's 1.0001 OPS was the 8th-highest among all minor league players this season (min. 325 PA). Rodríguez began the 2021 season with Everett, batting .325 (38x117) with 29 runs scored, 8 doubles, 2 triples, 6 home runs, 21 RBI, 3 HBP, 14 walks and 5 stolen bases. At the time of his promotion on June 28, Rodriguez led the High-A West League in batting average (.325), slugging percentage (.581) and OPS (.992). He hit safely in 36 of 46 games with Arkansas, batting .362 (63x174) with 35 runs scored, 11 doubles, 7 home runs, 26 RBI, 3 HBP, 29 walks and 16 stolen bases. Rodríguez was 1 of 3 prospects to represent the Mariners on the American League roster in the 22nd annual SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. He also was part of the Dominican Republic team that won the bronze medal at the 2020 Toyko Olympics this summer. In 3 minor league seasons, he is batting .331 (277x838) with 177 runs scored, 58 doubles, 15 triples, 30 home runs, 152 RBI, 21 HBP, 98 walks and 32 stolen bases in 217 career games.

Campbell (Dan Wilson Minor League Community Service Award), 24, was honored for his individual effort in the Everett community over the course of the season and participating in book reading during Summer Camp last year in Tacoma. Campbell appeared in 5 games with High-A Everett in an injury-shortened season in his first professional season in 2021, going 3-1 with a 2.33 ERA (5 ER, 19.1 IP). Campbell limited opponents to a .194 (13x67) average, while walking 6 and striking out 20 over 19.1 innings. He was selected by Seattle with the Competitive Balance Round B selection (76th overall pick) in the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arkansas. Campbell did not pitch following being drafted in 2019 and spent the 2020 season pitching at the Mariners Alternate Site in Tacoma.

Larsen (the Edgar Martinez Dominate the Zone Hitter Award), 25, received the Edgar Martinez Dominate the Hitter Award after being recognized as the hitter in the Mariners organization that best embodied the Control the Zone philosophy, instilling a team approach at the plate instead of an individual approach. Larsen hit .295 (121x410) with 80 runs scored, 31 doubles, 3 triples, 19 home runs, 84 RBI, 5 HBP, 73 walks and 13 stolen bases in 109 games combined between High-A Everett (5/4-7/25) and AA Arkansas (7/27-end of season). He had a 19-game hitting streak combined between Everett (7 G, 7/17-25) and Arkansas (12 G, 7/27-8/8). Larsen also reached base safely in each of his final 21 games of the season with Arkansas, including 16 games with at least 1 hit (8/27-9/19), batting .325 (27x83). Larsen was signed by Seattle as a non-drafted free agent on June 19, 2017, out of the University of California, San Diego. In 4 minor league seasons, he is batting .263 (355x1349) with 226 runs scored, 81 doubles, 21 triples, 47 home runs, 240 RBI, 238 walks and 25 stolen bases in 375 games.

Ellingson (Dominate the Zone Pitcher Award), 26, received the Dominate the Zone Pitcher Award after being recognized as the pitcher in the Mariners organization that best embodied the Control the Zone philosophy. Ellingson split the season between High-A Everett (5/4-7/24) and AA Arkansas (7/28-end of season), going 3-0 with 1 save and a 4.15 ERA (22 ER, 47.2 IP) in a career-high 36 relief appearances. He averaged 9.4 strikeouts per 9.0 innings over his 30 appearances, including a season-high 4 strikeouts on May 8 at Hillsboro (2.0,1,0,0,1,4). Over an 11-game stretch with Everett, from May 19-July 10, Ellingson did not allow an earned run (1 R) over 16.2 innings, while allowing only 11 hits, walking 4 and striking out 21. Ellingson was originally selected by Seattle in the 34th round of the 2016 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of Georgetown University. In 5 minor league seasons, he is 12-7 with 14 saves and a 3.48 ERA (64 ER, 165.1 IP) in 115 relief appearances. He has limited opponents to a .274 (181x661) batting average, while walking 54 and striking out 172.

Boyd (Dave Henderson Minor League Staff Member of the Year Award) in his third season in the Mariners organization, his first full season as the manager for the Mariners High-A affiliate, he has been an integral member of the Player Development staff this season, making sure all of his players were prepared to succeed on a daily basis. The AquaSox led the High-A West leaders in nearly every offensive category, including runs scored (766), hits (1,031), doubles (274), triples (38), home runs (158), RBI (694), walks (572), average (.260), on-base percentage (.361), slugging percentage (.467) and OPS (.828). Among all full season minor league teams, the AquaSox ranked 2nd in doubles, 5th in runs scored, 6th in RBI and 10th in slugging percentage.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from January 31, 2022

AquaSox Players Honored - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.