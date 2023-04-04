AquaSox Opening Day Roster Set

The Seattle Mariners assigned 30 players to Everett today for the start of the 2023 Northwest League season, which opens Friday, April 7th at Funko Field against Eugene Emeralds. Everett's roster includes 15 returning players from 2022 and five of Seattle's top 30 minor league prospects. Of the 30 players assigned to the AquaSox, 17 are pitchers and 13 are position players.

The roster is highlighted by the Mariners top prospect, catcher Harry Ford. Ford was selected in the first round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft out of North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, GA) and most recently played for Great Britain in the World Baseball Classic. Last season, in 104 games with the Modesto Nuts, he hit .276 with 30 doubles and 14 home runs.

Joining Ford in Everett, the Mariners Top 30 Prospect list are: Outfielder Jonatan Clase (#12), corner infielder Tyler Locklear (#10), shortstop Axel Sanchez (#15), and outfielder Alberto Rodriguez (#27).

Last summer, Rodriguez set the single-season club record for games played (119), hits (123), and doubles (28).

Additionally, several other players are returning, including pitchers; Peyton Alford, Jorge Benitez, Luis Curvelo, Tim Elliott, Michael Flynn, Kyle Hill, Jimmy Kingsbury, Bernie Martinez, Juan Mercedes, Kelvin Nunez, and Logan Rinehart. Position players returning are Sanchez, James Parker, Ben Ramirez, Rodriguez, and Charlie Welch.

Good seats are still available for the opening three-game homestand against the Emeralds. Several promotions will head up 2023 for the AquaSox, starting

April 7th with the popular Funko Friday, featuring a Webbly Blanket giveaway, along with postgame Fireworks presented by Pepsi. The fun continues with special 4:05 start times on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the traditional magnet schedule giveaway courtesy of Pizza Hut. Then on Easter Sunday, kids 12 and under are invited to come out for a special pre-game Easter Egg Hunt starting at 3:30. Don't forget that kids run the bases after every Sunday home game.

Please note that the radio broadcasts for Friday and Saturday will be on KXA 1520 AM and Sunday's game will be on KRKO 1380 AM.

