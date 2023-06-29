AquaSox Open Homestand with 9-4 Win

June 29, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: Playing in their first game at Funko Field since June 11th, the AquaSox defeated the Eugene Emeralds 9-4 in front of 2,777 fans. With the win Everett improves to 37-33 on the season and 3-1 in the second half standings.

Trailing by two, Everett stormed back as Axel Sanchez connected for his fourth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the first inning. The AquaSox tacked on three more runs in the second inning, highlighted by a two-run triple by Alberto Rodriguez. James Parker also connected for his ninth home run of the season in the third inning.

That was all AquaSox starter Reid VanScoter would need as he earned his eighth win of the season, going 5.1 innings while striking out 11 Emeralds. VanScoter is now tied for the league lead in wins and strike outs with 83.

Overall, the AquaSox had a well-balanced attack tonight as seven different players collected at least one hit. Harry Ford went 3-5 with three doubles and Rodriguez added two doubles of his own to go along with his triple. Rodgriguez now leads the Northwest League in doubles with 23.

The relief core of Tim Elliot, Luis Curvelo and Kelvin Nunez allowed only 3 hits, holding Eugene scoreless through the final 3.2 innings.

