AquaSox Official Statement on 2022 Season

March 2, 2022 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: As noted by Major League Baseball, the 2022 Minor League season and our the AquaSox business operations will be unaffected by this lockout. Our club will continue planning for Opening Day on April 8 and the rest of the 2022 season.

"We are elated that Major League Baseball has committed to a full Minor League Season even in the face of the uncertainty caused by the lockout" said AquaSox General Manager Danny Tetzlaff. "We can't wait to welcome fans back to Funko Field."

In relation to the lockout, players who are not on the 40-man roster of their Major League club and who are not signed to a Major League contract are not affected by the work stoppage and are expected to be in uniform at the start of the spring training in 2022.

2022 season tickets, ticket plans, group outings and picnics outings can be purchased by calling (425) 258-3673 or visiting the AquaSox Front Office at 3802 Broadway in Everett. Single game tickets go on sale March 14. For updates on the 2022 season, community initiatives and Webbly appearances, follow the Frogs on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit our website, AquaSox.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from March 2, 2022

AquaSox Official Statement on 2022 Season - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.