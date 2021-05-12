AquaSox Make Addition to Broadcast Crew

May 12, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, Wash. -- Local broadcaster Steve Willits will join the AquaSox broadcast team, sharing play-by-play duties with lead broadcaster Pat Dillon.

Willits will broadcast the remaining 54 road games for the team beginning May 18 from Avista Stadium when the Spokane Indians play host to the AquaSox. Dillon will broadcast all 60 AquaSox home games. All games can be heard throughout the Puget Sound area on flagship station AM 1380 and FM 95.3, KRKO.

Willits, a graduate of Seattle Pacific University and lifelong resident of Snohomish County, has extensive broadcast experience. Since September 2014, he's been the co-host of "Prep Sports Weekly" which airs each Monday on KRKO. He's been the sideline reporter for basketball and football games on KRKO since 2015 and is the host of his own podcast.

Willits has provided play-by-play commentary for baseball and many other sports over five sports networks including Sound Live Sports Network, which covers Edmonds School District Sports, and STSPN.com, which covers high school and college sports throughout Snohomish and King counties.

"The Everett Aqua Sox and KRKO have both become such an essential part of my life. The chance to represent both organizations in this capacity, in a community that has meant so much to me is an enormous thrill," offered Willits. The fact that I will only be doing play-by-play for road games is the ideal situation for me."

Willits will continue in his role as on-field emcee with the AquaSox during all home games.

"With the longer schedule in 2021, I thought the timing was right to look for a second broadcaster," said AquaSox lead broadcaster Pat Dillon. "The best thing about the process is that we didn't have to look very far. Steve is a pro and I know our fans will enjoy him on the radio."

The AquaSox return to Funko Field on Wednesday, May 12 at 7:05 p.m. for their second game in the series against the Tri-City Dust Devils. Limited tickets are still available for Wednesday, May 12 and Thursday, May 13; purchase tickets. Can't make the game? Tune in.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from May 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.