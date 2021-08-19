AquaSox Hitters Sedated by Nurse, Lose 6-3

August 19, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EUGENE, Ore.- Eugene Emeralds (54-38) starting pitcher Conner Nurse held the Everett AquaSox (54-36) to one run over five innings as Eugene picked up another game in the standings with the 6-3 victory.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Cade Marlowe put the AquaSox on the board in the first inning with an RBI single that scored Victor Labrada.

Eugene took the lead in the second inning with one swing of the bat when catcher Ricardo Genoves belted a three-run home run over the AquaSox bullpen beyond the left-field fence, giving the Emeralds a 3-1 advantage. Eugene added to their lead with a Brett Auerbach solo home run in the fifth inning, tacking on two more runs in the seventh inning on a bases-loaded walk to Tyler Fitzgerald followed by a wild pitch. The Eugene lead was 6-1 after seven innings.

The AquaSox tried to mount a comeback late in the game. Connor Hoover led off the eighth inning with a triple and scored when Marlowe hit a grounder to third base, cutting the Emeralds lead down to 6-2. The 'Sox added on another run in the top of the ninth inning on a Justin Lavey two-out solo home run to reduce the Emeralds' advantage to 6-3. Things then got interesting when Labrada walked and Hoover singled to bring the tying run to the plate. The comeback fell short when Emeralds pitcher and Snohomish County native Ryan Walker struck out Marlowe to end the game.

WRAPPING IT UP

Hoover continues to sizzle in the month of August as he extended his hitting streak to 11 straight games with a 3-for-4 night, including a walk, triple and a run scored. Hoover is 6-for-9 with a triple and two home runs through the first two games of the series with a 1.555 slugging percentage and his August slash line is .435/.559/.935. Labrada walked three times and has now reached base two or more times in eight consecutive games. AquaSox relief pitcher Jarod Bayless played in a game for the first time since June 23 and was impressive, pitching one scoreless inning and striking out two. Fred Villarreal pitched two hitless innings, walking one and striking out two. Villarreal has a 0.93 ERA over his past five outings.

LOOKING AHEAD

Game three of the seven-game series is scheduled for Thursday, August 19. RHP Adam Hill (0-0, 1.93 ERA) will start for the second time since joining the AquaSox and LHP Jake Dahlberg (1-2 8.00 ERA) will start for Eugene. Listen to all the action on KRKO; the pregame show will begin at 6:50 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from August 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.