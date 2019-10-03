AquaSox GM Named NWL Executive of the Year

EVERETT, Wash. - After a successful 2019 season, Everett AquaSox General Manager, Danny Tetzlaff, has been named the Northwest League Executive of the Year. Tetzlaff has led the organization for the past five years and was directly involved with Everett Memorial Stadium's renovations, the naming rights deal with Funko and much more.

"This is truly a team effort-this award belongs to the entire AquaSox community," said Tetzlaff. "My colleagues in the front office, our gameday staff, owners, community partners and amazing fans are what make an AquaSox game at Funko Field fun and memorable for everyone."

Over the past few years, Tetzlaff helped facilitate the renovations at Everett Memorial Stadium in collaboration with the Everett School District, Snohomish County and the AquaSox' ownership group, 7th Inning Stretch. Tetzlaff was a key component when it came to the nine-year partnership and naming rights deal with Funko, a deal that was made possible after the ballpark's renovation and Everett's lease extension with the school district. To top off a busy year, he also oversaw the installation of the new state-of-the-art HD videoboard at the ballpark.

"Danny's hard work and dedication and the results generated from this effort were apparent throughout the season," said 7th Inning Stretch President Pat Filippone. "From the integration of our Funko partnership to the unique promotions that led to an attendance increase, Danny and his staff had a wonderful season."

