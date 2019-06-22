AquaSox Fall in Extra Innings, 10-9

EVERETT, Wash. - After an impressive show of bats from both teams, the Everett AquaSox (3-5) fell to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (5-3) 10-9.

The Frogs' bats were hot early in the game, striking first in the bottom of the second when Cash Gladfelter crushed a three-run home run over the left field fence before Miguel Perez smacked a solo shot to right-center field the following inning. The Volcanoes recovered, finishing the inning with a double play, but the 'Sox were already up 4-0. Trent Tingelstad brought in another two runs with a crushed home run over the right-field fence in the bottom of the fifth, giving Everett a comfortable 6-0 lead.

Salem-Keizer went to work in the top of the sixth. A sacrifice fly allowed George Bell to pick up the Volcanoes' first run of the game before an AquaSox error allowed two more runs to cross the plate. Back-to-back homers from Franklin Labour and Ricardo Genoves quickly tied the game.

The AquaSox recovered in the bottom of the inning. Patrick Frick hit an RBI-single, scoring the winning run before Robert Perez tacked on two more runs, giving Everett a solid three-run lead.

Salem-Keizer tacked on one more run in the top of the eighth before tying the game in the top of the ninth with a hard-hit ground ball up the middle of the field from Sean Roby.

In the top of the tenth, the Volcanoes took the lead for the first time after Tyler Flores' sacrifice fly to center field scored the game-winning run.

Up next, the AquaSox return to Funko Field to take on Salem-Keizer again Saturday, June 21 at 7:05 p.m. The first 1,000 fans through the gate will receive a Robinson Canó Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Sound Transit.

