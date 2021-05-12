AquaSox Bats Blast Off, 13-3

EVERETT, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (5-2) were strong at the plate in their home opener, defeating the Tri-City Dust Devils (3-4), 13-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Livan Soto started the first inning with a solo homer to right field, giving the Dust Devils an early 1-0 lead, but the Frogs bounced back in the bottom of the inning. After a double from Julio Rodriguez, Tyler Keenan hit a two-run homer, bringing the score to 2-1. With two outs, the AquaSox tacked on a third run off a fielding error, ending the first inning with a 3-1 lead.

Rodriguez extended the AquaSox lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run to right-center field. Tri-City struck back in the top of the third, scoring their second run when Julio De La Cruz tagged up on a line drive and their third off a single up the middle.

A double from Zach DeLoach in the bottom of the fourth allowed Connor Hoover and Patrick Frick to score the Frogs' sixth and seventh runs. Before the end of the inning, Keenan crushed a two-run double, bringing the score to 9-3.

The AquaSox scored again in the sixth when Rodriguez singled to left field, driving in Frick. Jack Larsen knocked in another run in the seventh with an RBI double to deep left field, extending the AquaSox lead, 11-3. A balk with Larsen on third gave the Frogs a 12-3 lead heading into the eighth inning.

Keenan drove in the final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth with his second double of the day. RHP Matt Brash faced four batters in the top of the ninth, striking out two and drawing a groundout to secure the Frogs' victory, 13-3.

WRAPPING IT UP

At the plate, the AquaSox registered 10 hits and 11 RBIs. Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, one walk, one double and one home run while Keenan finished the game 3-for-5 with two doubles, one home run and five RBIs. On the mound, RHP Tim Elliott pitched five innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out three. Brash pitched the remaining four innings, striking out 10 batters and allowing only one hit.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Frogs return to Funko Field on Wednesday, May 12 at 7:05 p.m. for their second game against the Tri-City Dust Devils. The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2021 Magnet Schedule, presented by Tulalip Resort Casino. Tickets for Wednesday and Thursday's games are available here. Can't make the game? Tune in with Pat Dillon.

