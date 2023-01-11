AquaSox Announce Game Times and Firework Dates

January 11, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox, the High-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners, have announced game times for all home games during the upcoming 2023 season. Once again, the AquaSox will play a total of 66 regular season games at Funko Field. The AquaSox will open the 2023 campaign on Friday, April 7th against the Eugene Emeralds, meaning Opening Night 2023 falls on FUNKO Friday! Remember fans, every Friday throughout the season fans receive a fantastic giveaway item, compliments of our friends at Everett's very own FUNKO.

The standard starting time of 7:05 p.m. will remain the same for most Tuesday through Saturday games, while all but one Sunday game will get underway in the afternoon with 4:05 p.m. start times.

ï»¿The following home games have non-traditional start times.

Saturday, April 8 (vs. Eugene) 4:05 p.m.

Wednesday, April 19th (vs. Vancouver) 6:05 p.m.

Thursday, April 20 (vs. Vancouver) 11:05 a.m.

Saturday, April 22 (vs. Vancouver) 4:05 p.m.

Friday, May 5 (vs. Tri-City) 1:05 p.m.

Monday, May 29 (vs. Hillsboro) 4:05 p.m.

Thursday, June 29 (vs. Eugene) 12:05 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 (vs. Eugene) 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19 (vs. Tri-City) 12:05 p.m.

Monday, September 4 (vs. Eugene) 4:05 p.m.

Friday, September 8 (vs. Eugene) 1:05 p.m.

The 2023 schedule will feature 10 fireworks nights starting on Opening Night, Friday, April 7. The team will celebrate Independence Day weekend with two fireworks shows in three days, Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Other fireworks dates include May 20, June 3, June 10, July 22, August 5, August 19, and September 9.

"We are excited to be able to have our 2023 game times and fireworks schedule ready to share at this early date," said Danny Tetzlaff, General Manager of the AquaSox. "Our staff is already hard at work creating our promotional schedule for the upcoming season. Along with our 10 postgame fireworks dates for fans to choose from, the 2023 season will be loaded with many fun nights for all AquaSox fans to enjoy".

The AquaSox will be announcing more promotions throughout the off-season. All dates and promotions are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from January 11, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.