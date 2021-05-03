AquaSox Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster

Everett, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox open the 2021 season on the road at Hillsboro; their roster is stacked with players returning to Everett.

2019 RHP 1st round draft pick George Kirby will be in the pitching rotation again. He made his professional debut on July 13, 2019 at Funko Field against the Vancouver Canadians. Kirby completed two scoreless innings, facing only three batters in the first inning. Overall, he finished the 2019 season with a 2.35 ERA, 25 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched and allowed only six hits.

2019 LHP 2nd round draft pick Brandon Williamson will also be returning to the mound. He made his professional debut the same weekend as Kirby, pitching one complete inning. Williamson finished the 2019 season with 10 games pitched with 15.1 innings, 25 strikeouts while only walking five.

2019 RHP 4th round draft pick Tim Elliott joins the returning Frogs as well. As a staple in the 2019 pitching rotation, he struck out 35 batters in 30.1 innings pitched while walking 13.

2019 5th round draft pick and Washington native Austin Shenton is returning to Everett after spending the majority of the 2019 season in West Virginia with the then High-A Full Season Affiliate, the West Virginia Power. Shenton played 21 games in 2019; he headed to the Power with 29 hits including 10 doubles, one triple, two home runs and 16 RBI. More familiar faces include RHP Juan Then, Jarod Bayless, Bernie Martinez, Reeves Martin and Fred Villarreal as well as catcher Carter Bins and shortstop Patrick Frick.

Notable newcomers include outfielder Julio Rodriguez and RHP Emerson Hancock. A top Mariners prospect, Rodriguez spent the 2019 season with the West Virginia Power and Modesto Nuts. He finished the season with a .326 batting average and a .390 on-base percentage with 107 hits including 26 doubles, four triples and 12 home runs.

2020 1st round draft pick Emerson Hancock finished his career at the University of Georgia with a 16-7 overall record. In 33 starts, he struck out 206 batters in 192 innings. In 2020, Hancock was named First Team Academic All-American as well as the 2020 Vince Dooley Athlete of the Year as the top male student-athlete at the University of Georgia.

