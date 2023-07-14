AquaSox Add Cole Young and Gabriel Gonzalez to Bolster Lineup

July 14, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox will be gaining some high-powered reinforcements as the Frogs return to action this week following the All-Star break. Infielder Cole Young and outfielder Gabriel Gonzalez have been added to the roster. Both Young and Gonzalez will be getting called up from the Modesto Nuts where the two of them paced an offense that was second in the California League in scoring during the first half of the season. Young is currently ranked as the Mariners number two prospect, behind current AquaSox catcher Harry Ford, and Gonzalez ranks number four. The third ranked prospect is Bryan Woo, who is currently on the Mariners roster but has yet to be removed from the MLB Pipeline prospect list.

The 19-year-old Young was drafted with the 21st pick in the first round of the 2022 draft out of North Alleghany High School in Wexford, Pennsylvania. In 78 games with the Modesto Nuts this season, he is hitting .267 with five home runs, 39 RBIs and 17 stolen bases, all while playing a slick-fielding shortstop that has drawn acclaim from many members of the organization.

Gonzalez was signed by the Mariners as an international free agent in 2021. In 73 games with Modesto, he is leading the California League in batting average at .348 with nine home runs and 48 RBIs. Defensively, he can play both corner outfield positions.

Both Gonzalez and Young were called up as part of a series of roster moves that in part sent AquaSox first half star Alberto Rodriguez to Double-A Arkansas. Rodriguez is currently in the top five in the Northwest League in hits (86), average (.306), RBI (58) and OPS (.973). He also led the Northwest League in hits (123) in 2022.

The Frogs will hope these two roster additions help their push for a Northwest League second half championship. Everett currently finds themselves at 8-7, 2.5 games behind the first place Vancouver Canadians.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox next homestand begins on Friday, July 14th, with a quick three-game series against the Hillsboro Hops. After a day off the Frogs will continue the homestand with a six-game series versus the Tri-City Dust Devils (July 14-23).

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 14, 2023

AquaSox Add Cole Young and Gabriel Gonzalez to Bolster Lineup - Everett AquaSox

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.