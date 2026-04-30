April Player of the Month Nominees: USL League One

Published on April 30, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







USL League One today announced the nominees for the USL League One Player of the Month presented by Konami eFootball for April, honoring four of the top performers during the second month of the 2026 regular season.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 30, 2026

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