April Highlights: Benjamin & Remillard Shined

The 2022 season for the Charlotte Knights yielded some strong performances for many of the players within the Chicago White Sox organization. Charlotte Knights Media Relations Associate, Sam Perry, took a month-by-month look back at the 2022 season. In this six-part series, Perry highlights the top players from each month -- both on the mound and in the batter's box.

Pitcher: Wes Benjamin

APRIL: 2-0, 1.17 ERA (4 G, 4 GS, 23.0 IP, 14 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 HR, 5 BB, 26 SO)

Benjamin, a left-handed starting pitcher, opened up the season with the Knights and pitched lights out over the month of April. In the month, he started four games posting a 2-0 record. He threw 23 innings while striking out a team-leading 26 batters, only giving up three earned runs and posting a 1.17 ERA and an outstanding 0.83 WHIP. Opposing batters hit just .167 against him in the month.

Hitter: Zach Remillard

Zach Remillard hit .328 in the month of April. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

APRIL: .328 BA (20-for-61) with 18 R, 5 2B, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 12 BB, 3 SB, .434 OBP, .459 SLG % , .893 OPS (21 G)

Remillard came out in April with a different approach to the plate for the season, having an eagle eye laying off close pitches, and thriving at getting on base in any way possible. He scored a team-leading 18 times. He batted a team-best .328 at the plate in 21 games, hitting five doubles, one homer, 12 RBI and walking 12 times.

Honorable Mention: Carlos Pérez

The Charlotte catcher enjoyed his first full month at the Triple-A level. Laura Wolff/Charlotte Knights

APRIL: .304 BA (24-for-79) with 11 R, 5 2B, 5 HR, 17 RBI, 4 BB, .333 OBP, .557 SLG % , .890 OPS (19 G)

The catcher started his career-best season red hot in April, hitting .304 over 19 games with a team-leading five home runs and tied with Remillard with five doubles. He led the team in RBI with 17 while leading the team in slugging percentage at .557. Pérez continued his successful first month and got called up to the White Sox in August.

