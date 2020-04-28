April Edition of the Inside Pitch Airs Wednesday Night

WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the official off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns to the airwaves Wednesday night (April 29th) on 93.7 FM CJNU.

The Inside Pitch runs from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, continue to monitor the COVID-19 Pandemic, and will take all necessary steps to protect fans, players, umpires, and staffs. As of April 23rd, the American Association season has been postponed, and is targeting a new start date in early-July. The new timeline, along with the length of the season, is subject to the ability to hold games in home markets, while abiding by federal, state, and provincial government laws, as well as municipal health orders and guidelines. Further updates would be announced at the league website www.americanassociationbaseball.com. The Winnipeg Goldeyes will continue to communicate directly with their fans, sponsors, and supporters through their own website www.goldeyes.com and their Twitter account @wpg_goldeyes

April's guests include Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney, Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier, and American Association commissioner Joshua Schaub.

Forney heads into his 15th year as Goldeyes' manager, and his 24th overall within the organization. During his first 14 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .547 winning percentage, 11 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017).

Collier enters his 19th season as general manager, and has worked for the organization since its inception in 1994. Collier has been voted either Northern League or American Association Executive of the Year on six occasions, and was inducted into the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Schaub was introduced as the American Association's second commissioner in March of 2019, and previously served as co-owner and CEO of the Frontier League's Joliet Slammers. He currently serves as commissioner of the Major Arena Soccer League, and is a co-founder of Da Beauty League, a family-friendly hockey circuit that features numerous NHL players during the summer months. Schaub is also currently an attorney with Gutwein Law in Minneapolis, Minnesota where he focuses on sports and entertainment law.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on 93.7 FM CJNU, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV Channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smart phones and tablets.

The Goldeyes' Box Office and Team Store remain closed until further notice. Tickets and merchandise are available online at www.goldeyes.com and www.shopgoldeyes.com respectively, with free delivery available within Manitoba through April 30th. The staff and management of the Winnipeg Goldeyes thank everyone for their understanding.

