April 9 at Wichita rescheduled to December 27 at Wichita
July 30, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks, announced Friday the rescheduling of Saturday, April 9's game at INTRUST Bank Arena to Monday, Dec. 27.
All tickets for the April 9 road game will be honored for Dec. 27's bout at INTRUST Bank Arena. Fans with questions can call the Wichita Thunder office at 316-264-4625
The Oilers kick off their 2021-22 season on the road against Rapid City on Oct. 23. The Oilers home opener is on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:05 p.m. against the Kansas City Mavericks.
Season and group tickets are currently on sale for the 2021-22 season. Call the office at 918-632-7825 to join Tulsa's longest-running, hardest-hitting sports tradition.
