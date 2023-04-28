April 28, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

TWO IN A ROW The Portland Sea Dogs won their second-straight game over the Erie SeaWolves last night, 4-1. In the top of the fourth inning, Alex Binelas sent a fly ball to left field, but the ball was dropped by the leftfielder, Daniel Cabrera, and Binelas reached second base on the error. A walk drawn by Stephen Scott put two runners on before Corey Rosier came to the plate. An RBI double by Rosier would score Binelas and advance Scott to third and Portland was on the board first, 1-0. A sacrifice fly to center field by Edwin Diaz brought Scott home to score and Portland extended the lead, 2-0. A single to right field off the bat of Tyler McDonough brought Rosier around to score the final run of the inning and Portland continued to lead, 3-0. The scoring continued in the top of the seventh for the Sea Dogs when Rafaela doubled on a line drive to right field. Rafaela then swiped third base to record his sixth stolen base of the season and Portland continued to threaten. An RBI single by Binelas would score Rafaela and the Sea Dogs extended their lead, 4-0. Erie avoided the shutout in the bottom of the ninth when a single by Jake Holton put a runner on base. A double off the bat of Josh Crouch allowed Holton to score but Portland kept the lead, 4-1. Gage Workman singled to center field but an impressive outfield assist by Rafaela knabbed Crouch at the plate and recorded the final out to end the ballgame.

SCOTT STAYS SUCCESSFUL Catcher Stephen Scott had another strong night at the plate in yesterday's win in Erie. He went one-for-two with two walks, a run and stolen base. In his last 12 at bats, Scott has drawn four walks, recorded six singles and has struck out once. In his last five games, he is hitting .500 (7-for-14) with two RBI, six walks and two stolen bases. He owns a .500 OBP during that time.

IN THE RED SOX ORGANIZATION The Sea Dogs have the lowest team ERA in the Red Sox organization (2.57 ERA). The Salem Red Sox have the second-best, 4.53 followed by the Greenville Drive (5.89) and Worcester Red Sox (5.91). Luis Guerrero leads the organization with saves (4) while Shane Drohan leads in innings (23.0), games started (4), wins (4) and strikeouts (26).

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are 2.0 games ahead of the second place Somerset Patriots. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 3.5 games behind Portland. The Reading Fightin Phils are in last place in the division, 8.0 games behind the Sea Dogs. In the Southwest Division, the Richmond Flying Squirrels are in first place with a 12-6 record while the Bowie Baysox are in last place, 6.5 games out of first.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 28, 2005 - Sheldon Fulse scored the winning run on a throwing error in the top of the 10th inning, leading the Sea Dogs to a 2-1 extra-inning win in Binghamton. Fulse led off the 10th with a walk, advanced to second base on a ground out and scored when he stole third base and B-Met's catcher Joe Hieptas' throw sailed into left field

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wyatt Olds is set to start tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last Tossed a season-high 4.1 innings April 22nd against the Reading Fightin Phils. He did not give up a hit and allowed two earned runs while walking four and striking out four. Olds has not faced Erie.

