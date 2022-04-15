April 15, 2022 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 15, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







FIRST EXTRA INNINGS VICTORY - The Sea Dogs and Senators needed 10 innings yesterday en route to Portland's first extra innings win of the season. After they were tied 2-2 after nine innings, the Sea Dogs immediately got back onto the scoreboard in the top of the tenth against Senators reliever Ramon Santos. Wil Dalton was the placed runner at second, pinch running for Hudson Potts, and Sogard drove him in with a base hit to center, giving the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. Koss kept the offense going with a single to right, bringing in Sogard and increasing the Sea Dogs lead to 4-2. In the bottom of the tenth inning, Justin Connell was the runner placed at second base for the Senators. He moved to third on a ground out by Jacob Rhinesmith then came to score on an RBI groundout by Jake Alu and the Senators continued to trail, 4-3. Frank German then struck out Jecksson Flores for the final out of the game to secure the victory.

LEADING MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL - David Hamilton is tied for the most stolen bases in all levels of Minor League Baseball. Hamilton and Aaron Whitefield (AA - Rocket City) have each swiped eight bases so far this season. Hamilton has also played one less game than Whitefield.

FIRST ROSTER MOVES OF THE SEASON - INF Tyreque Reed has been moved to the Injured List (retro to 4/14) while OF Devlin Granberg has been activated from the Injured List. Granberg split the 2021 season between High-A Greenville and Portland, his Double-A debut. He ranked among Red Sox organization leaders in HR (T-4th, 17), RBI (4th, 74), hits (8th, 106), doubles (T-8th, 23), XBH (T-7th, 42), total bases (T-5th, 184), and runs scored (T-5th, 69). From the time of his assignment to Portland (6/16) through the end of the season, led the Sea Dogs in runs (48) and hits (75), also ranking T-2nd in RBI (45) and T-3rd in HR (10).

WHERE DO WE STAND - Through the first six game of the season, the Sea Dogs are in third place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Somerset (4-2) is currently in first place while Hartford (3-2) and New Hampshire (3-2) are tied for second. In the Southwest Division, the Richmond Flying Squirrels (4-2) are in first place while Akron (3-3), Bowie (3-3), Erie (3-3) and Harrisburg (3-3 are all tied for second place.

HOW DO WE MATCHUP - Three teams (Erie, Hartford and Portland) in the Eastern League have stolen 10 bases, but the Sea Dogs have been caught just once. Portland is fourth in the league with on-base percentage (.335). The pitching staff is fourth in the Eastern League in ERA (3.35).

PITCHING MATCHUP - RHP Victor Santos makes his second start of the season tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched April 9th vs New Hampshire and tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs (one earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out one. RHP Richard Guasch also makes his second start of the year. In 2022, he has pitched 3.0 innings allowing four runs on six hits while walking one and striking out three. Opponents are batting .400 against him.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.