April 14 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at WINSTON-SALEM DASH (CHICAGO WHITE SOX)

Saturday, April 14, 2018 | 6:00 PM | Game 10, Away Game 3 | at BB&T Ballpark | Winston-Salem, NC

RADIO: WDWG, Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 5-4; WS: 6-3

Streaks: CAR: L2; WS: W5

Last 10 Games: CAR: 5-4, WS: 6-3

Home Record: CAR: 5-2; WS: 2-0

Road Record: CAR: 0-2; WS: 5-2

Division Record: CAR: 3-3; WS: 6-3

Current Series: WS leads 2-0 (of 4)

Season Series: Tied 3-3 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 3-1 @CAR (10), 0-2 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TONIGHT, 4/14, 6:00 PM: Carolina LHP Cam Roegner (1-0, 0.00) at Winston-Salem RHP Ricardo Pinto (0-0, 16.20)

SUN, 4/15, 2:00 PM: Carolina RHP Braden Webb (0-1, 10.80) at Winston-Salem RHP Jimmy Lambert (1-0, 0.00)

MON, 4/16, 6:35 PM: Carolina RHP Marcos Diplan (0-0, 2.53) at Wilmington TBD

TUE, 4/17, 6;35 PM: Carolina RHP Trey Supak (0-0, 0.90) at Wilmington TBD

ICYMI: Mudcats starter Nathan Kirby allowed four runs in the second and reliever Victor Diaz allowed four more in the fifth as the Mudcats lost their second straight game to the Dash 8-1 at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem on Friday night. Dylan Cease started for the Dash (6-3) and earned the win after holding the Mudcats (5-4) scoreless over six full innings. Cease (1-1, 1.69) also struck out five, walked two and allowed just two hits while earning his first win of the season.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: Clint Coulter went 2-for-4 with a home run in last night's loss to the Dash in Winston-Salem. Coulter's home run was his first this season and counted for his first RBI of the year as well. Coulter also doubled twice in Thursday's series opener in Winston-Salem and has totaled three extra-base hits over his last two games. He is currently 2nd in the Carolina League with six extra base hits this season.

VS. DASH: The Mudcats continue their first road trip of the season tonight in Winston-Salem with game three of a four game series versus the Dash at BB&T Ballpark. The Mudcats recently won three of four versus the Dash to open the season, but are down 2-0 in the current series... Carolina finished the 2017 season going 19-5 against the Dash, including a perfect 13-0 record when playing the Dash at home in 2017.

MUDCATS STARTER: Cam Roegner has tonight's game three of four start versus the Dash in Winston-Salem. Roegner is coming off a strong 2018 debut back on 4/9 against the Keys where he worked through 6.0 scoreless innings with six strikeouts, five hits allowed and one just one walk. Roegner spent the 2017 season with Low-A Wisconsin and went 5-2-1 with a 3.56 ERA over 19 games and 10 starts. He also struck out 72 over 78.1 innings over what ended up being an injury plagued season. Roegner missed time between 6/2/17 and 7/10/17 due to left shoulder inflammation and finished the year on the disabled list after landing on DL on 8/5/17 with a left elbow strain.

DASH STARTER: Ricardo Pinto has the start tonight for the Dash. Pinto pitched through just 1.2 innings in his season debut on 4/9 against the Pelicans in Myrtle Beach. He left during the second of his last start after allowing three runs and three hits. He also walked three and struck out one in what ended up being a no-decision. Pinto originally came up in the Philadelphia Phillies system, but was traded to the White Sox in March of 2018 for "future considerations." Pinto pitched in 25 games with the Phillies last year and went 1-2 with a 7.89 ERA (29.2 IP, 25 SO, 17 BB). He additionally went 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 19 games and eight starts with Triple-A Lehigh Valley last year (60.2 IP, 46 SO, 17 BB).

GOT CLUTCH: The Mudcats left just three men on base last night and were held 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position. Carolina is collectively batting just .195 (7th in the CL) with runners in scoring position this season. They are additionally batting .219 (6th in CL) as a team with runners in scoring position and with two-outs in an inning. The Mudcats have also stranded 67 runners on base overall this year (5th most in the CL).

WHERE THEY RANK: Luis Aviles Jr. is 2nd in the Carolina League in stolen bases (5)... Clint Coulter is tied for the CL lead in strikeouts (17), but is also 2nd in the CL in extra-base hits (6)... Luke Barker is 3rd among all CL pitchers in WHIP (0.67).

QUIET START: Keston Hiura has been held without a hit in four of his six total games played so far this season. Hiura was held without a hit in just five of his 42 total games played between the AZL Brewers and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers last season.

INJURY PLAGUED: Several 2018 Mudcats are coming off injury plagued seasons, including... Keston Hiura who suffered a right elbow injury in college and was limited to DH duties during his 2017 season. Hiura also finished 2017 season on the Wisconsin disabled list (8/16-9/2) with a strained left hamstring... Tucker Neuhaus suffered a bone bruise in his knee during a rundown last July and missed the remainder of the season with Wisconsin. He also broke his wrist in April of 2016 and missed the majority of the 2016 season... Nathan Kirby missed the 2016 and 2017 seasons after undergoing "Tommy John" surgery in September of 2015... Cam Roegner missed time with Low-A Wisconsin from 6/2/17-7/10/17 after being placed on disabled list with left shoulder inflammation. He later finished the 2017 season on the disabled list after landing on DL on 8/5/17 with a left elbow strain... Chase Williams began the 2017 in extended spring training before being placed on the DL on 6/18/17 with ulnar nerve transposition. He returned from DL on 8/11/17 and made his Wisconsin debut on 8/19/17 after six rehab games with the AZL Brewers.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... Had only one player steal a base this season (Luis Aviles, 5).

... Allowed just two stolen bases this season (9 CS, 11 ATT).

... Not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... Not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

... Been in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (28th season).

... Been in the Carolina League since 2012 (7th season).

ALUMNI REPORT: Lucas Erceg (2017) went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in Double-A Biloxi's 5-4 victory versus Mississippi last night. Erceg is currently batting .364/.417/.515 with five doubles and four RBI in eight games so far this season.

