April 13, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SUFFER FIRST LOSS OF THE SEASON The Sea Dogs loaded the bases in the top of the first inning then Phillip Sikes scored on a sacrifice fly by Niko Kavadas to put Portland on top, 1-0. The Fisher Cats fired back in the same inning with a solo homer off the bat of Zach Britton, evening the score, 1-1. Portland starter RHP Sterling Sharp went on to retire ten Fisher Cats in order before allowing a single from Luis De Los Santos in the bottom of the sixth. The offense was quiet on both sides until the top of the seventh when Portland plated another run off of an RBI single from Sikes that scored Stephen Scott and extended the lead, 2-1. In the bottom of the eighth, Steward Berroa blasted a two-run home run to put the Fisher Cats ahead for the first time in the game. Portland was unable to regain the lead in the top of the ninth and the Fisher Cats secured the victory, 3-2.

SHARP SPINS A GEM In his first start of the season, RHP Sterling Sharp allowed just one run across 6.0 innings of work. The only run was a solo homer in the first inning. Sharp retired 16 of the last 17 hitters that he faced.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite the loss last night, the Sea Dogs remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. They are tied for the top spot with the Fisher Cats while Hartford and Somerset are 1.0 game behind them, tied for second. Binghamton is in third place, 3.0 games back while the Reading Fightin Phils have still not won a game and are in last place, 4.0 games behind Portland and New Hampshire.

ACTIVE STREAKSNick Yorke is currently riding a three-game hitting streak with a .364 average with four hits and five runs during that time. Infielder Christian Koss has reached base in every game of the year so far and has a .400 OBP with two doubles and three RBI. Catcher Stephen Scott has a .333 OBP through his four games and has scored a run in each game.

MAINE CLAMBAKESThe Portland Sea Dogs will become the Maine Clambakes, presented by United Healthcare, for the Friday, August 25th game when the Sea Dogs host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00pm at Hadlock Field. Clambakes are an old-fashioned New England tradition inherited from the Native Americans. The traditional Maine Clambake includes lobster, clams, corn on the cob, potatoes, and blueberry cake. The food is traditionally cooked by steaming the ingredients over layers of seaweed in a pit oven.

MAINE STAPLESThe Clambakes join a lineup of other regional food identities for the Sea Dogs. The Whoopie Pies, Red Snappers and Bean Suppahs will all return for the 2023 season with specialty jerseys, merchandise and themed in-game promotions. The Whoopie Pies will take place June 9 against Akron, the Red Snappers on June 24th against Reading and the Bean Suppahs on Saturday, July 8th.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 13, 2018 - Portland's home opener features a MLB Rehab Assignment from Drew Pomeranz, who worked 5.1 innings to earn the win...Portland beat Binghamton 4-2 in front of a sold out crowd of 7,368. Tim Tebow went 1-for-4 in his Hadlock Field debut.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Brian Van Belle will take the mound for the first time this season for Portland. Last year, he split the season between High-A Greenville and Portland. Van Belle ranked among Red Sox minor leaguers in starts (7th, 24), innings (3rd, 137.1), and strikeouts (3rd, 135).

