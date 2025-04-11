April 11 Transactions Update

Here is the April 11, 2025 Arena Football One Transactions Update.

The following players have signed with their respective Arena Football One teams for the 2025 season.

Jacoby Papillion Salina DB

Dez Epps Salina WR

Austin Neufeld Salina K

The following players have been released by their respective AF1 teams and will be free agents once they clear waivers.

Simeon Burns Billings DB

JJ Jones Salina LB

Dewayne Thompson Salina DB

