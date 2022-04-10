April 10 Game Notes: Iowa at Buffalo

IOWA CUBS (2-3) @ BUFFALO BISONS (3-2)

Sunday, April 10, 2022 - 1:05 PM ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

RHP Cory Abbott (0-1, 6.75) vs. LHP Nick Allgeyer (1-0, 0.00)

TODAY'S GAME: For the second time in this six-game series, Cory Abbott and Nick Allgeyer will go head-to-head. Allgeyer won the first matchup, tossing six shutout innings. The southpaw was perfect through four innings, walking a batter in the fifth and allowing a hit in the sixth while striking out six batters. Abbott spun 2.2 innings, allowing two earned runs on a two-run home run in the first inning. The righty allowed three total hits while walking two and striking out two.

QUE IT UP: Iowa hit three home runs on Saturday, doing just enough offensively to bring home their second win of the season. As a team, they registered just six total hits, with 50% of their hits leaving the yard. With their three home runs Saturday, the I-Cubs climbed from second to last place in the International League with just one home run, to tied for sixth in the league with their four home runs.

NOT A BAD START: Chicago Cubs' No. 4 prospect Caleb Kilian took the ball for Iowa yesterday in his Triple-A debut. Not only is Kilian the Cubs' No. 4 prospect, he is also the team's top pitching prospect, and he showed why on Saturday against the Bisons. After allowing a leadoff single in the first inning, the right-hander struck out the side to strand the runner at third and keep the game tied 0-0. All told, Kilian struck out six while walking one and allowing two hits over 2.2 innings pitched. Kilian joined the Cubs' system from San Francisco last July as half of the return for Kris Bryant, and Saturday marked his fifth appearance for a Cubs affiliate.

LIGHTS OUT: Erich Uelmen was the third pitcher to enter the game for Iowa in yesterday's win over Buffalo. The righty entered the game in the fifth inning with a one-run lead, and just like he did in Iowa's win on Wednesday, he kept Buffalo off the board. On Wednesday, Uelmen earned a hold, spinning 1.1 scoreless innings. The righty retired all four batters he faced in the contest, striking out two of them. Today, the 25-year-old allowed two hits over his 2.0 innings pitched, but retired every out he got via the strikeout. Uelmen struck out six batters, putting him tied for second in the International League with eight on the season.

POWERING UP: The I-Cubs quadrupled their home run total for the season on Saturday as Jared Young, Brennen Davis and Trent Giambrone all recorded their first long balls of the season. For Giambrone, the homer extended his season-opening hitting streak to four games, now tied with Robel Garcia for the longest Iowa hitting streak so far this year. For both Davis and Young, their home runs broke season-opening slumps and served as the first hit of 2022 for each batter. The two of them join Levi Jordan as the second and third Iowa hitters to record a home run as their first hit of the season. The I-Cubs are now even with the Bisons at four home runs a piece this series.

STARTING AGAIN: Cory Abbott will make his second start of the series today, marking the beginning of the second trip through Iowa's rotation. In their season debuts, the I-Cubs starters went 0-3 with a 5.40 collective ERA in 13.1 total innings. None of the five starts lasted longer than four innings, and four of the five lasted less than three innings. Abbott will hope to put the group on the right track with his outing today in the series finale. Though he pitched just 2.2 innings in his debut this season, Abbott made only one start of less than four innings last season and pitched five or more innings in 12 of his 19 outings for Iowa.

AGAINST BUFFALO: The I-Cubs will go for the series split today after their dramatic 4-3 win in yesterday's contest. The win put Iowa at 50 all-time wins against the Bisons on the road, moving to 50-60 in that category. They are 60-43 at home against Buffalo, adding up to a 110-103 all-time record for Iowa when the two teams meet.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa was 9-54 when they were out-hit by their opponent in 2021, after winning yesterday despite recording five less hits, Iowa moved to 1-2 this year when they are out-hit by their opponent...with Iowa's pitching staff striking out 16 Buffalo hitters on Saturday, they moved from tied for 14th in the International League with 33 strikeouts to tied for-most seventh with 49...Buffalo leads the IL with 10 stolen bases and also leads the league getting caught three times, while Iowa sits tied for third with seven swiped bags including four from infielder Dixon Machado.

