Appy League Adds Justin Morgenstern as Director of Player Personnel

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League is pleased to announce the hiring of Justin Morgenstern as the new director of player personnel.

Morgenstern joins the Appalachian League from the Philadelphia Phillies, where he was an area scout since 2016. Morgenstern spent his first three years with the organization covering the Upper Midwest region before transitioning to the Northeast in 2020. Prior to working for the Phillies, Morgenstern was a professional scout for the Atlanta Braves. He also worked for Major League Baseball in 2015, where he oversaw all operations for the Glendale Desert Dogs of the Arizona Fall League.

"We're excited to welcome Justin to the Appalachian League as the director of player personnel," said executive director Brian Graham. "Not only does he bring a proven track record of identifying talent at both the amateur and professional level, but he also brings with him an outstanding network to help elevate the league to the next level."

Morgenstern arrives having previously worked in the Appalachian League as a media relations trainee with the Danville Braves in 2011. "I've got a lot of fond memories of the Appy League and I'm honored to be able to come back in a different capacity," Morgenstern said. "The Appalachian League has tremendous growth potential from not just a fan entertainment perspective but also for the collegiate players who step on the diamond every night. I can't wait to help build and provide those opportunities."

An Indiana University graduate, Justin currently resides in Jersey City, N.J., with his wife, Alex, and son, Cole.

The Appalachian League is a part of the Prospect Development Pipeline ("PDP"), the collaborative effort between MLB and USA Baseball that establishes a player development pathway for amateur baseball players in the United States. It is an integral part of the identification and development process for the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team and other future national teams.

