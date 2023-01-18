Applications for the 2023 Chace Numata Scholarship Due by February 1

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce today that applications are still being accepted for the 2023 Chace Numata Scholarship. The deadline to apply for a scholarship is Wednesday, February 1.

Over the past three years, the SeaWolves Community Fund has awarded 36 scholarships in memory of late SeaWolves catcher Chace Numata. The SeaWolves Community Fund will once again award a minimum of four (4) $1,000 scholarships annually to senior student-athletes participating in varsity baseball or softball. Honorees will be selected based on their accomplishments, contributions to a team, and their positive impact on the lives of others.

To be considered, applicants must meet the following criteria:

Be a college-bound senior currently attending high school and playing varsity baseball or varsity softball in Erie or Crawford Counties.

Plan to enroll in a 4-year college or university in the fall of 2023 (candidates are NOT required to participate in collegiate athletics).

Provide a transcript with a minimum grade point average of 2.5.

Demonstrate their experiences as a good teammate and a kind, positive influence on others.

