Appalachian League Names Deacon Pomeroy, Michael Savarese Players of the Week

Published on July 6, 2026 under Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that Burlington's Deacon Pomeroy (Oklahoma State) and Kingsport's Michael Savarese (Tampa) were named the Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, for the period of June 29-July 5.

Pomeroy, 19, a staple in the heart of Burlington's batting order, slashed .538/.600/.808 with a 1.408 OPS across six games for the Sock Puppets en route to Player of the Week honors. Pomeroy went 14-for-26 with two home runs, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and four walks, collecting 21 total bases. Pomeroy currently leads the Appalachian League in RBI (34) and hits (34), is tied for second in home runs (6) and is fifth in slugging percentage (.633).

The Topeka, Kan., native played in 30 games for Oklahoma State as a freshman, starting in 10. Pomeroy hit three home runs, drove in eight runs and drew 14 walks, putting together a .400 on-base percentage. Pomeroy was named to the Appalachian League Select Team that faced the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team on June 29.

Savarese, 21, shined in his first start of the season for Kingsport on July 1, striking out eight and allowing just two base runners over five innings pitched in the Axmen's win over Elizabethton to win Pitcher of the Week. The performance gave Savarese his first win of the season, having been a dominant force out of the bullpen through his first five appearances in the Appalachian League, earning two saves in two opportunities. In six total appearances, Savarese has thrown 13 1/3 innings, allowing just four hits, four walks and one unearned run. The right-hander boasts a perfect 0.00 ERA, a 0.60 WHIP, and a .095 BAA, while his 27 strikeouts give him a remarkable 18.06 K/9. Savarese leads the Appalachian League in ERA and batting average against (.095), and is second in WHIP, strikeouts, and saves.

Savarese spent this past spring with Pittsburgh before committing to Tampa this summer. In 2026, Savarese struck out 15 in 20 innings pitched across 16 appearances. The Brooksville, Fla., native collected a season-high three strikeouts on May 2. Savarese was also a member of the Appalachian League Select Team.







Appalachian League Stories from July 6, 2026

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