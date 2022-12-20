Appalachian League Celebrates 2022 Charitable Contributions

December 20, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced that the league's charitable outreach grew to more than $3.4 million of gift-in-kind and monetary donations this year. Additionally, the league and its clubs volunteered more than 11,000 hours of community service.

The league's reach impacts the towns and cities their 10 teams call home across North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. Appalachian League executives, team staff members and players volunteered through food pantries, reading programs, baseball clinics, toy drives, youth centers, hospital visits and numerous service organizations.

"As league members, we appreciate the opportunity to continue giving back through volunteering, donating and providing outreach to the communities that have supported our clubs for more than 100 years," stated Elizabethton River Riders GM and Appalachian League Charity Committee Chair Kiva Fuller.

In January, Appy League representatives participated in the 27th annual MLK Day of Service. Volunteering in 11 communities across four states, team members were involved with food pantries, book drives, local YMCA and libraries, as well as the House of Hope and Good Samaritan Ministries.

In conjunction with the League All-Star Game, league executives volunteered at the City Gate Dream Center in Burlington, N.C. Along with moving items to the center's storage unit, the group packaged and bundled diapers for families in need.

On the day of the All-Star Game, the Sock Puppets hosted a successful Play Ball youth clinic at Burlington Athletic Stadium where all 2022 All-Stars participated.

Prior to the GM meeting in Bluefield on Oct. 18, Appalachian League clubs participated in a service project at the Bluefield Union Mission. A total of 19 league and club representatives packaged meals and prepared personal hygiene kits for families in need.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from December 20, 2022

Appalachian League Celebrates 2022 Charitable Contributions - ApL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.