Appalachian League Announces Humanitarian of the Year Nominees
August 22, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) News Release
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - The Appalachian League announced the 10 nominees for the 2022 Humanitarian of the Year award. The Humanitarian of the Year award is given to the Appalachian League player that has been judged to have made the most notable contributions in his community during the season through active participation in community service projects. The Humanitarian of the Year winner will be announced Wednesday at 12 p.m. EDT. The nominees for all 10 clubs are listed below;
Bluefield: Parker Redden - Delaware
Bristol: Eric Erato - Northern Illinois
Burlington: Michael Ciminiello - Seton Hall
Danville: RJ Johnson Jr - Gulf Coast State College
Elizabethton: Avery Owusu-Asiedu - SIU Edwardsville
Greeneville: Shane Tucker - Long Island
Johnson City: Matt Miceli - Stony Brook
Kingsport: Henry Hunter - UAB
Princeton: Owen Blackledge - TCU
Pulaski: Ryland Zaborowski - Miami (OH)
