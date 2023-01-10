App State to Play February Series in Hickory

January 10, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Appalachian State University baseball team is returning to LP Frans Stadium next month as they take on Queens University of Charlotte for a three-game set.

The games are scheduled for Friday, February 17th at 5pm, Saturday, February 18th at 1pm, and Sunday, February 19th at 1pm. Gates will open an hour before first pitch. App State will be the home team for the series.

Tickets are on sale now for the games. General admission tickets are $10. App State and Queens University of Charlotte students, faculty, and alumni can get $6 tickets with a school ID.

Weekend packages, which include a ticket to all three games, a weekend parking pass, and an App State tee shirt, are available for $50.

The concession stand and café will be open with a limited menu. Parking will be $5 per car.

Groups and suites are available for the game. To reserve your group, please call the 'Dads front office at (828) 322-3000.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 10, 2023

App State to Play February Series in Hickory - Hickory Crawdads

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.