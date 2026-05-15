USL United Soccer League Championship

Antwi's 1st Pro Goal Is Sensational!

Published on May 15, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video


Jerry Desdunes converted from the penalty spot to open the scoring in the 6th minute before Godwin Antwi scored a stunning strike from outside the box in the 21st minute as AV ALTA FC took a 2-0 win over Forward Madison FC at Lancaster Municipal Stadium despite the hosts being reduced to 10 men before halftime.

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 15, 2026


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