Antonella González: Mes De La Historia De La Mujer

March 7, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)







La versátil Antonella González es la presentadora de los programas de estudio MLS La Previa y MLS El Resumen en MLS Season Pass. También es coanfitriona del programa de debate y análisis Lo Mejor de la MLS. En 2023, Antonella se unió al equipo de MLS Season Pass como reportera de campo para los partidos del Inter Miami CF, cubriendo a Lionel Messi y obteniendo su primera entrevista posterior al partido durante la Leagues Cup 2023.

